Tough conditions key to upcoming USDA report

Grain markets were on a roller coaster over the past few weeks as weather has dominated the price action throughout July.

As August begins, expect more of the same, Bryan Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said, as warm and dry weather is forecast for much of the Midwest.

“The two-week outlook is calling for above-normal temperature and below-normal precipitation for the western and northern Midwest,” Doherty said. “If this forecast is verified, crop conditions in these already dry areas should worsen.”

Worsening conditions are supportive for crop prices. Any changes can make a market correction likely. Timely, but unexpected showers have been popping up across the Midwest, making for recent sharp price drops. There is also an expectation for strong production out of the areas that have received good weather thus far, helping lower price outlooks.

“As long as timely rain returns near the middle of August and heat does not return for an extended period, soybean production potentials should remain high outside of the drought-stricken areas in the Northwest,” he said.

The wheat crop, however, has been the outlier in recent weeks, continuing to shoot higher in price. Conditions are sub-optimal in the major growing areas, particularly in the Dakotas where the recent wheat tour gave estimates of only 29.1 bushels per acre. While that is slightly above the USDA’s estimate of 28 bushels per acre, the five-year average is 43.6 bushels per acre.

All of these weather and crop condition concerns will be in mind as the August Supply and Demand report is released by the USDA Aug. 12.