U.S. markets hope to fill in for demand increases

Among crop markets, soybeans have been the commodity with the most upside in recent weeks. Whether that continues is largely based on crop progress in South America.

“We have a lot of stuff up in the air,” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in Des Moines.

“The elephant in the room is how much the short crop in Argentina in corn and beans is dialed into the market.”

He said possible supply is shrinking in Argentina, which gives supply to the market. The major question mark comes from Brazil and how much their crop can make up for any of those losses.

“Brazil grows about 3.1 times as many soybeans and 2.2 times the amount of corn as Argentina,” Roose noted. “We’ve seen patterns like this. Ukraine’s crop last year, their export crop was small for all the reasons we know about. Russia is making up for it by selling in the same region and plugging some of that supply shortness. The same thing could happen in South America with Brazil and Paraguay making up for losses, mostly for Argentina and Uruguay.”

In other international news, Chinese COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, opening up another avenue to possible U.S. demand. Roose said there are hopes among traders that demand should pick up soon, but there is a chance that business will go to South America.

Looking at the upcoming U.S. planting season, Roose said there should be a “huge” fight for acres in 2023, with expanding biodiesel plants demanding more soybeans and a short corn balance table and the potential of a loss of cotton.

“I think the trade is looking for two to three million more acres of corn, maybe a million more acres of soybeans and cotton acres down by two million,” Roose said.

He also noted that higher interest rates in the U.S. may encourage more cash movement by producers as they look to fund higher operating cost loans.