Ukraine rumors fuel crop price swings

The Ukraine yo-yo was at work in the grain markets last week. Corn and soybean prices which had been pushed higher by the Russian invasion of Ukraine suddenly dropped for a few days when rumors arose that Russia might open a corridor for grain shipments out of the Black Sea.

Never mind that such an idea was always a long shot, that Vladimir Putin was not likely to open such a corridor unless there was some relief from western economic sanctions on Russia. The rumor was enough to send prices sliding for a few days. Now that idea seems to be losing steam, which could put upward pressure on the corn and wheat markets, according to Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.

But there is some downward pressure in the market simply because of the calendar. It is now June and most of the U.S. crop is now in the ground. That means one risk factor — planting issues — is mostly gone.

There are still some weather and crop questions. Roose says weather has been a problem, delaying planting in parts of the northern plains, where farmers may be deciding whether to plant corn or soybeans.

Meanwhile, harvest has begun on some of the second corn crop in Brazil. Recent reports indicated about 6% of that crop has been harvested in the Mato Grasso region.

For farmers in the Midwest, the questions haven’t changed all that much. Prices are high enough that many of them would benefit from using some of the many market tools available to reduce risk and to put a floor under the market for at least a percentage of their crop, Roose says.

He says the war continues in Ukraine and inflation is an issue. There is also some concern that governments here and overseas may take some kind of action to deal with food inflation.

The bottom line is that prices are good but the market has and likely will continue to take some wild swings. Farmers need to act like Boy Scouts and be prepared, Roose says.

