Ukraine-Russia deal a ‘one-time’ hit to grain markets

An agreement between Russia and Ukraine had crop markets tumbling on July 22, but according to market analyst Jack Scoville, this should just be a one-time drop.

Through the agreement, negotiated with the United Nations, Ukraine is able to export grain, which has added to the world supply. With the lessened demand, crop prices in the U.S. fell, but it shouldn’t be a long-term cause for concern.

“It’s a one-off situation,” said Scoville, an analyst with Price Futures Group. “Unless the Russians keep bombing the ports over there, which they could be capable of doing, it probably won’t happen again for a while, so that surprise factor is probably done.”

Ukraine is a major global exporter of wheat and corn, but although the agreement has been reached, executing those exports is going to be another challenge, Scoville said. Dry weather has also been an issue in Europe, which could limit its overall crop production as well.

Weather has also been a recent factor for the Midwest crop, with July 23 storms causing damage in portions of the northern Corn Belt and drought continuing to hurt the western Corn Belt. Damage is yet to be fully realized, but any impact on yield will drive prices higher.

The upcoming forecast will be crucial for corn that is hitting its pollination stage.

“We are off to a late start this year, so pollination is a little later than usual, and then we are going right into pods setting for beans,” Scoville said. “Domestic weather considerations are going to be pretty important.”

Scoville said he is also watching Chinese economic activity as COVID lockdowns have continued to slow the major player in the global market. If there are signs of loosening restrictions, that may get the market moving as well.