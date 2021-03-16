USDA ‘kicked can down the road’ in March report

The March 9 USDA Supply and Demand report came and went. Little to no changes came from the balance tables for corn, wheat and soybeans, and markets tumbled on the lack of news.

“It looks like the USDA kicked the can down the road, making no commitment of change relating to South American crop production or adjustments to demand,” Bryan Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said. “One might argue it appeared there was not much work being accomplished by the USDA.”

Weather continues to be a major factor in South America as the second corn crop is well behind planting pace, and dry weather in Argentina is limiting crop production. However, there is still time for perspectives to change on the crop in Argentina ahead of harvest, Doherty said, as one timely rain will cause some recovery.

He said the USDA typically has a history of making gradual changes due to potential weather effects, but that can be tough on traders and those looking to sell their crop in the U.S.

“This frustrates some because it appears they are falling behind in their analysis and not quick enough to recognize what appears to be obvious crop production problems,” Doherty said.

However, Doherty said the gradual adjustments could also be seen as a more pragmatic approach to determining crop sizes.

The lack of changes in the March Supply and Demand report means the April report will hold additional significance, and may be influenced by the quarterly stocks report. Doherty said the Prospective Plantings report coming at the end of the month “will have little to no bearing” on the current supply and demand figures.