USDA report, ‘red flags’ from China move markets

After a week of gains, the grain futures market saw prices fall following the Aug. 12 Supply and Demand report, something not entirely unexpected, according to Agrivisor’s Karl Setzer.

“We traded up higher almost every day going into the report and to see the market reverse direction coming out of it is not uncommon,” Setzer said. “The report wasn’t necessarily negative, but it wasn’t positive.”

Soybean carryout figures were the most surprising factor in this month’s report, Setzer said. U.S. soybean carryout met estimates, at 225 million bushels, but world carryout was nearly 2 million tonnes above estimates at 101.41 million tonnes. World corn (306.68 million tonnes) and wheat (267.34 million tonnes) carryout figures came in below expectations.

Another factor pressuring the grain market early during the week of Aug. 15 is rumors of China suspending agricultural imports from Australia and New Zealand. While a Chinese import ban on other countries may seem like a possible boost for U.S. business, Setzer said it creates more questions than answers.

“It throws up a red flag,” Setzer said. “It’s not unusual for China to suspend imports from certain places. They’ve had trade wars or other issues, so it’s not a shock. The difference this time is that China has been cutting back on U.S. imports and canceling some previously booked sales. It makes people wonder if China is going to keep cutting back.”

He said the country appears to be cutting back imports while also cutting their interest rates to encourage spending inside their country. That is a different approach to the one seen currently in the United States.

“Their economy is dipping and it’s almost the opposite of what’s taking place in the United States,” he said. “They are trying to encourage spending and get people out to spend more money.”

The U.S. growing season is rapidly approaching its conclusion. Setzer said there shouldn’t be too many big factors that remain unknown in the market until the September Supply and Demand report, which will have actual data from U.S. fields. That will be the first true look at what kind of crop will be brought in this year.