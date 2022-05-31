Volatile markets, inflation cause concerns

Market swings have been common in 2022, as crop prices have been fluctuating with global headlines and a rainy start to the growing season.

Corn, soybean and wheat futures markets all posted double-digit gains and losses in the week ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, and while some of that may be due to smaller volume, Karl Setzer said it’s here to stay.

“We are seeing a lot more volatility than we’ve seen in the past,” said Setzer, market analyst with Agrivisor. “The managed money buyers are in here, taking as much as they can. There’s a lot of money in this market and that’s causing a lot of back and forth.”

News out of the Black Sea region also has made markets more volatile. As the Russian war on Ukraine continues, there were reports that Ukraine may be able to export more grain than anticipated. The possible increase in global supplies caused the market to slip for consecutive days. Setzer said that is to be expected, but traders and producers need to be cautious when reacting to these reports.

“We need to take a step back and really look at what’s going on over there,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty out there. You have to remember who you are dealing with, and that’s Russia. You could be seeing some — not necessarily inaccurate — but reading too much into what’s going on. That could be a negative issue long-term because you get your hopes up, thinking it will rally, and then it doesn’t.”

Inflation concerns have also driven markets into a volatile place, Setzer said. Many traders are seeing consumers with less spendable income, meaning higher-priced products, such as meat, are struggling with demand. That affects livestock prices, which in turn trickles down to the crop markets.

“If you see less consumer demand, feeders get concerned and don’t fill their lots,” he said. “Then there is less demand for feed grains, so everything starts to back off a little bit. If driving gets cut back and the energy market starts to slip lower, then demand for ethanol or biodiesel can work lower as well.”

