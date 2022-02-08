Volatility continues with talk of rationing in South America

The grain markets have been on a wild ride so far this year, but the good news for farmers is that they appear to be ready to set some historically high crop insurance standards.

“We’re setting some very high rates,” says Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.

Those high rates will benefit farmers no matter what happens the rest of the growing season, Roose adds.

A second item pushing the market right now is the weather in South America. The La Niña weather pattern has dramatically reduced the crop possibilities in parts of South America and the market is still trying to figure out at what price level rationing begins. As it continues to try to find that rationing level, there is volatility.

Rationing, Roose says, is always a look back. What did it take last year or the year before? But it is clear that right now, massive crop losses in South America are being dialed into the price structure for both corn and soybeans. Until the market decides it has done enough to ration or supply numbers surprise everyone by popping back up, there will continue to be volatility.

With all of that in mind, Roose says some farmers may want to take advantage of tools to set some kind of floor under their price. They may decide to buy cheap puts that are available right now. Or they may invest in window contracts that are pretty inviting at the moment.

Of course, those farmers need to be crunching numbers this winter to try to determine what rising input costs have done to their break-even point. But even with those high input costs, there are opportunities out there right now to lock in profits for most farmers, he says. This is risk management time. The only question is what type of risk management or what type of tools to use.

