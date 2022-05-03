Weather may make a market impact soon

A slow start to planting season has not found its way into market pricing yet, but further delays could make an impact soon.

Jack Scoville, analyst with Price Futures Group, said the rainy and cool spring seen by much of the Midwest hasn’t delayed farmers to the point of significant yield loss as of yet. Markets are more focused on global matters at the moment.

“I don’t think we’ve got everything factored in yet,” Scoville said. “I think people are selling off in commodities, looking at federal actions and inflation considerations. That is all sitting on futures (to start May).”

He said the slow start to the planting season doesn’t indicate time to panic yet, but acreage numbers could shift soon.

“It is cause for concern, especially for corn because of the lower acreage projections last March,” he said. “If that’s true, we are going to need every bushel of yield we can get.”

Scoville said one major concern for traders are COVID lockdowns in China. Restaurants were closed in Beijing, and other cities remain shut down for the most part. That will have a dramatic impact on short-term demand.

“The longer it goes, the worse (demand) will get,” Scoville said. “Some of those lockdowns have been going on for a few weeks, so the market is going to sit up and take notice.”

The Russian war in Ukraine is also driving market action, and causing significant volatility as daily reports come out. In terms of commodities, a lack of Russian exports and the potential impacts to Ukraine’s 2022 crops are the major factors moving forward.

“There’s a lot going on to keep track of,” Scoville said. “The war is impacting the economy as well as higher crude oil prices. There are also issues with fertilizer out there, with some people talking about a fertilizer shortage. There’s a lot to talk about.”

