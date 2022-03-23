Wheat demand outlook gets some certainty

At some point the discussion in the grain markets will move from Ukraine to spring planting in the United States. But right now there is a series of gyrations in the world markets, and everybody is learning on the run what those gyrations mean.

“The emotion has worn off (when it comes to Ukraine),” says Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

The first week after the Russians invaded Ukraine, emotion and concern about wheat and corn coming from Ukraine and Russia dominated the market, Setzer explains. Most traders thought there would be a big increase in wheat demand. But there wasn’t. The United States did not see a big jump in wheat demand.

Instead, India and Jordan said they would be able to provide wheat at the high price levels. Some end-users cut back. Other nations filled in the supply void.

But Setzer says there is still a question about what the situation will be in a few months or in a year. Will grain be planted in Ukraine this year? How badly have port facilities been damaged? Those are important questions.

What farmers here do know is that grain prices are still high and that it is dry in parts the west and the southern plains. Of course, having a drought in March isn’t always a terrible thing. Having a drought in July is very different.

Right now, it looks like most farmers have sold most of their old-crop corn and beans and wheat. The percentage of old-crop grain sold is probably close to 80%, Setzer says. The market is telling farmers it wants them to sell their old-crop grain and is offering a strong incentive to do so.