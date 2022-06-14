With planting wrapped, weather will control market

With much of the new crop planting done and emerging under generally good conditions, a slight decline in U.S. export expectations from the USDA may be a cause for concern.

Total Farm Marketing’s Brian Doherty said with minimal changes, however, the USDA largely “punted” on its latest report.

“The WASDE report was perhaps slightly negative with small adjustments to carryout,” Doherty said. “The time of year is approaching where weather becomes more and more critical. History would argue that if prices are trending higher into the latter part of May and early June, they tend to push lower towards late June.”

In the latest Supply and Demand report, projected carryout for the 2021-’22 crop was above expectations by 45,000 bushels, and new crop carryout was up by the same figure. Doherty said there wasn’t too much data to make adjustments with, but it may have been good news the figures didn’t bring a bearish surprise.

Export data remained steady for soybeans, keeping a strong picture intact for the commodity that continues to trade at historically high levels.

“Fundamentals remain bullish in soybeans between tight supplies, good exports, and strong cash markets,” Doherty said. “A test of the all-time high for any contract of soybeans at $17.89 certainly seems possible.”

While commodity prices stay high, inflation is a growing concern among traders. Equity markets are seeing plenty of pressure, which could create a “dire” situation for consumers. As consumers take a hit through inflation, domestic and global demand may be impacted.

However, until there are dramatic signs of an export drag-down, producers should continue locking their new crop in at high prices, particularly ahead of a critical weather season, he said.

“History is a strong indicator of potential price movements. We will show respect and suggest if you are behind on cash sales, make sure and get current with recommendations,” Doherty said.

