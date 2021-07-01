Dependence on global markets, data increasing

Weather forecasts from 5,000 miles away wouldn’t seem to be a major factor for U.S. crop prices, but that reality is likely here to stay.

Global business has always been an important factor for U.S. crops, particularly in a heavily exported market like soybeans, but continued production growth in South America has made market prices much more reliant on what happens in those other countries.

“When it comes to soybeans, it may be the case we need to actually pay more attention to what’s happening in Brazil and Argentina than here in the U.S.,” Iowa State University Extension crop economist Chad Hart said. “It’s about our relative size of crop versus the global crop. Brazil has taken over that top spot in terms of global production.”

Domestic corn prices, on the other hand, aren’t as impacted by global factors, according to Hart. He said the U.S. market is still the major driver for corn demand.

But for soybean prices, any news coming out of those top growing regions now has a bigger impact. It makes the market’s reliance on production projections from the USDA and other sources more important, and Hart said those reports are done about as well as can be at the moment.

“I think we do a good job, but they are always looking for ways to improve their estimates,” Hart said.

He called the work to get estimates from other countries a “patchwork of approaches,” combining satellite data and weather patterns, but the

USDA isn’t able to get a hard survey like they do for the U.S. That leaves reliance on other countries to produce accurate official stats.