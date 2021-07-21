Beef and pork exports break records in May

May produced a record-breaking month for beef and pork export values.

Beef exports also set a new mark for volume, while pork export volume was the third largest on record, according to an analysis from the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

“The outstanding May performance is especially gratifying when you consider where red meat exports stood a year ago,” says USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “The industry faced unprecedented, COVID-related obstacles at all levels of the supply chain, and a very uncertain international business climate.

“These challenges are still not behind us, but international demand has been very resilient and the U.S. industry has shown a tremendous commitment to serving its global customers.”

Halstrom says U.S. labor availability issues are placing limitations on the meat export industry, while exporters continue to face significant obstacles when shipping product overseas. Continuing issues with COVID-19 translate into food service restrictions where dine-in service is either suspended or subject to capacity limits and shorter hours, and tourism has not yet returned in many countries.

“USMEF remains optimistic that international demand will remain strong in the second half of 2021, but the road ahead is not an easy one,” Halstrom says. “The U.S. industry must continue to be innovative and aggressive in defending existing market share, while also expanding our customer base by responding to COVID-driven changes in the marketplace and shifts in consumer trends and preferences.”