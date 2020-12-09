Beef demand expected to surge after holiday

A few analysts believed fed cattle prices could reach $115 by the end of the year, but work remains to be done to hit that target.

“They have held their ground the past couple of weeks, but they could not find any traction to push higher (late last week),” says Andrew Griffith, an ag economist with the University of Tennessee.

“It is beginning to get a little late in the year for holiday beef buying to provide a significant boost to the aforementioned price level. There will most likely be a surge in beef purchases to restock the meat counter if consumers pull on beef for Christmas and New Year’s, but there is no guarantee it will provide significant support to push cattle prices higher.”

Griffith writes in his weekly market outlook $1 to $2 swings are possible, pushing prices near $112 per hundredweight but not much higher.

Choice beef cutout values were down late last week, closing just over $237, while Select cutouts were up sharply from a week ago.

Griffith says this could indicate a return to normal for beef purchases.

“The narrowing of the Choice-Select spread this week with steady Choice beef prices and higher Select beef prices is a good sign of the transition from high-end holiday beef purchasing to purchasing winter slow-cooking cuts,” he says.

“What appears to be happening this week is some last-minute holiday purchases and some purchases to fulfill consumer demand when January and February arrive. There is a good chance that there will be some good deals on Choice roasts relative to Select roasts moving into the middle of winter.”