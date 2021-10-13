Beef export value tops $1 billion for first time

Beef export values continued to set records in August.

Those numbers topped $1 billion for the first time, according to USDA numbers and an analysis from the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Pork exports also remained ahead of record numbers established a year ago.

Record shipments to China helped push beef export values past the $1 billion mark. Japan also imported more beef in August than in any other month this year.

August beef exports totaled 132,577 metric tons (mt). Export volume was up 21% from a year ago and the second largest of 2021, while export value climbed 55% to $1.04 billion.

January through August beef exports increased 18% from a year ago to 955,407 mt, with value up 34% to $6.62 billion. Exports were also 6% higher in volume and up 20% in value compared to the record pace established in 2018.

In addition to setting new records in China, beef exports are also on a record pace to South Korea and Central America and have rebounded significantly to Mexico.

Pork exports totaled 225,822 mt in August, up 4% from a year ago, and value increased 20% to $633.9 million. These numbers were boosted by record shipments to Mexico, as well as growing strength in other markets, according to the USMEF.

For January through August, exports were 1.5% above last year at just over 2 million mt, while value climbed 10% to $5.62 billion. Pork exports are on a record pace to Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic, and chilled pork exports to Japan and South Korea are above last year.