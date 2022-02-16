Beef export values top $10B for new record

Beef exports shattered records in 2021.

Beef export value numbers topped $10 billion for the first time, according to data from USDA, while the value of pork exports also set a new record, surpassing $8 billion.

“The beef export results are truly remarkable, especially considering the COVID-related obstacles in the global food service sector and all the supply- side and logistical challenges faced by the U.S. industry,” says Dan Halstrom, president and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

“Obviously our large Asian markets accounted for much of the growth, but it really takes broad-based global demand to reach these impressive levels. So this success story is not just about Korea, Japan and China, but also a strong performance in Taiwan, excellent growth in Central and South America and a rebound in Mexico and Southeast Asia.”

Pork exports faced some challenges heading into 2021, he says.

“Entering last year, we knew it would be a daunting task to match the record level of pork exports reached in 2020 because of the recovery in China’s swine herd and its rising domestic pork production,” Halstrom says.

“But the U.S. is less dependent on China than other major pork exporters, and this is definitely reflected in the 2021 results.”

In December, beef export volume was up 1% from year ago while export values climbed 33% to $991.8 million — the third largest month on record. According to the USMEF, these results pushed 2021 volume to 1.44 million mt, up 15% from a year ago and 7% above the previous record set in 2018.