Beef exports continue to climb while pork slips

Beef export value and volume continued to climb in October.
Exports were up 7.5% from a year ago, while export value reached $956.9 million — the second highest number on record, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
That figure represents a 48% increase from a year ago.
October pork exports were just below last year’s large number, but year-to-date shipments remained slightly above the record pace of 2020.
“USMEF has always prioritized market diversification, and this is more critical than ever now that the red meat industry faces unprecedented transportation challenges and rising input costs,” president and CEO Dan Halstrom says in a news release.
“Exports will likely reach about $18 billion in 2021, which is a remarkable achievement. While global demand is tremendous and we are cautiously optimistic about further growth in 2022, supply chain pressures are not easy to overcome and are a growing concern for exporters and their international customers.”
Through the first 10 months of the year, beef exports totaled 1.19 million mt, up 17% from a year ago. Export value increased 38% to $8.53 billion, surpassing the 2018 record ($8.33 billion) with two months to spare.
Halstrom says U.S. beef exports will top $2 billion this year in each of three key Asian markets — South Korea, Japan and China/Hong Kong. Exports have already surpassed previous annual records in China/Hong Kong and Central America, and October exports to Colombia were record-large.
On the pork side, record shipments to Mexico and Colombia helped boost October exports. Pork exports totaled 226,206 mt in October, down 7% from a year ago, while export value slipped 3.5% to $618.8 million. For January through October, pork exports were up slightly from a year ago in volume (2.47 million mt) and increased 8% in value ($6.84 billion).
The USMEF says exports to Mexico continued to strengthen in October as shipments reached a new monthly high of 83,929 mt, up 38% from a year ago. January-October exports to Mexico are ahead of the record pace established in 2017, when full-year shipments exceeded 800,000 mt and topped $1.5 billion in value.
Pork exports to Central America and the Dominican Republic continued to shine in October and have already set annual records, while exports to Colombia have rebounded to pre-COVID levels. The USMEF says that although China’s demand for pork muscle cuts has softened significantly, it remains a critical, value-adding destination for U.S. pork variety meat.