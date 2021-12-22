Beef exports continue to climb while pork slips

Beef export value and volume continued to climb in October.

Exports were up 7.5% from a year ago, while export value reached $956.9 million — the second highest number on record, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

That figure represents a 48% increase from a year ago.

October pork exports were just below last year’s large number, but year-to-date shipments remained slightly above the record pace of 2020.

“USMEF has always prioritized market diversification, and this is more critical than ever now that the red meat industry faces unprecedented transportation challenges and rising input costs,” president and CEO Dan Halstrom says in a news release.

“Exports will likely reach about $18 billion in 2021, which is a remarkable achievement. While global demand is tremendous and we are cautiously optimistic about further growth in 2022, supply chain pressures are not easy to overcome and are a growing concern for exporters and their international customers.”

Through the first 10 months of the year, beef exports totaled 1.19 million mt, up 17% from a year ago. Export value increased 38% to $8.53 billion, surpassing the 2018 record ($8.33 billion) with two months to spare.

Halstrom says U.S. beef exports will top $2 billion this year in each of three key Asian markets — South Korea, Japan and China/Hong Kong. Exports have already surpassed previous annual records in China/Hong Kong and Central America, and October exports to Colombia were record-large.