Beef exports broke records for both value and volume in 2022, according to year-end data released by the USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Those numbers were posted despite a slowdown toward the end of the year.

Beef exports reached 1.47 million metric tons (mt), up 2% from the previous high in 2021. Export value climbed to a record $11.68 billion, up 10% from 2021 and nearly 40% above the previous five-year average.

The U.S. exported a record share of its record-large beef production in 2022, and at higher prices. Value to South Korea was $2.7 billion, up 13% and an all-time record for any single destination, while exports to China/Hong Kong jumped 22% to $2.55 billion.

“2022 was a ground-breaking year for U.S. beef’s international presence, with global demand stronger than I’ve seen in all my years in the industry,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “Late in the year, exports certainly felt the impact of persistent headwinds in our large Asian markets, including depressed trading partner currencies and COVID-related challenges in China, but the long list of countries in which records were set showcases the industry’s focus on diversifying export markets.

“While the year ahead will be challenging due to supply constraints, the exchange rate situation has improved and we still see room for growth in the food service sector as more regions continue their gradual rebound from COVID.”

December beef exports were down 7% from a year ago, with value down 21%. This was in large part due to a sharp drop in exports to China/Hong Kong.

Pork exports finished lower than a year ago, but export value was the third largest on record, trailing only the highs reached in 2020 and 2021. Pork exports continued to gain momentum in December, led by another outstanding performance in Mexico of $2.55 billion in sales.

“The Mexican market has been a star performer for U.S. pork for many years, but the 2022 results were truly remarkable,” Halstrom said. “In the face of growing competition in Mexico, the U.S. pork industry has expanded product offerings and found innovative ways to meet the needs of processors, retailers and food service operators. In addition to Mexico, it is gratifying to see such a broad range of markets contributing to our recent export growth, making the prospects for 2023 very promising.”