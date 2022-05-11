Beef value jumps to record with global demand

Beef exports set another value record in March.

Value climbed 33% in March to a record $1.07 billion, according to data from USDA in an analysis from the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Export totals were up 1% from a year ago.

“Global demand for U.S. beef has eclipsed anything I have seen in many years in the meat business,” said Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO.

“While this momentum is fueled by mainstay markets such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, demand is also very strong in China/Hong Kong and key Latin American markets, while exports to the Middle East have rebounded impressively.”

Recent lockdowns in China due to COVID-19 are not completely reflected in the numbers, Halstrom says. Those lockdowns have slowed market movement sales and will likely be reflected in April and May export data.

Inflation is also going to impact numbers, he says.

“Consumers throughout the world have shown how much they value the quality of U.S. beef, but disposable income is under increasing pressure as they pay more for energy and other daily needs,” he said.

Pork exports in March were the largest this year but were nearly 25% below record numbers posted a year ago.

March pork exports were 222,581 mt, the largest since November but nearly 25% below the record volume achieved a year ago. Export value was $615.3 million, also the highest since November but down 23% year-over-year.

Overall, first-quarter pork exports fell 20% from a year ago to 629,928 mt, valued at $1.71 billion (down 17%).

There was positive news as both Mexico and the Dominican Republic set records in the first quarter, while export values jumped in South Korea.

“While pork exports were down significantly from last year’s record, we saw some encouraging trends in the March results,” Halstrom says. “U.S. pork commanded a higher price per pound than a year ago, with outstanding demand from Mexico and value growth in key markets such as South Korea and the Dominican Republic.

“The stronger U.S. dollar creates more price pressure in some destinations, but this will be offset to some degree by the narrowing price gap between U.S. and European pork.”

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.