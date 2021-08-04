Calf crop numbers surprise pre-report estimates

Last week’s USDA Cattle Inventory report indicated beef cow numbers are continuing to decrease.

The report indicated the beef cow herd was down 2% from a year ago, representing a 650,000-cow decrease from the previous year. Heifer retention numbers were down 2.3%.

These numbers run opposite of dairy cow numbers. The dairy cow herd was up 1.6% from a year ago, while replacement heifer numbers jumped by 2.5%.

Beef cow slaughter was up 9%, while heifer slaughter was also up 9%.

Calf crop numbers surprised pre-report estimates, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center. The calf crop came in at the same number from a year ago, which is surprising considering the large drop in cow numbers.

“Normally, expectations would be that directionally, the cow herd and the calf crop would move together better,” the LMIC said. “This is only the first estimate that is completed by NASS and typically revisions occur at the end of the year.

“The back of each report has average revisions from the first to the last estimate. The calf crop revisions average 289,000, but have been as high as 708,000. The cow figures on average are adjusted by 80,000 head but have been as large as 400,000.”

The LMIC also revised production and prices based on a smaller beef cow herd and moved prices higher in the second half of 2022. This includes a projection for prices 7% higher than a year ago for fed cattle, which would support strong gains in the feeder cattle complex. Production was moved lower on smaller anticipated supplies of cattle.