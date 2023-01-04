Check numbers before making cow herd decision

Higher feeder cattle prices could have producers looking at replacement heifers.

“Calf prices are up 16% from late-2021 and up 30% from late-2020,” says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University.

“Buying interest turning into action can boost replacement prices. Replacement supply also matters.”

He says before making any decision, put pen to paper and make sure it’s doable.

“The amount a producer can afford to pay for a replacement heifer or cow may differ from auction bids or private treaty sale prices,” Schulz says. “A producer’s buying power relates to the expected break-even, which considers covering variable costs, total costs and maybe even allowing some room for profit. Buyers and sellers start with the open market price. Then they negotiate based on quality and quantity of replacements at a given time and place.

“Differing profit expectations drive price fluctuations above and below some market price level. Some producers may put the greatest weight on the current or most recent market. Others may consider the calf or replacement market one or two years down the road when the first calves will be ready to sell. Some may have an even longer horizon and consider expected value of the calves produced over the life of the cow.”

Determining value has several challenges, including a lack of market reporting data.

“No official standards for replacement cattle exist,” Schulz says. “The physical presence of a market reporter at an auction is crucial. Being there allows reporters to not only have a better opportunity to evaluate the replacements, but also allows reporters to witness and converse with the trade to gain a better understanding of the market that day. “Sometimes market reporters use terms such as fancy or plain to describe the quality of replacements sold (cattle are assumed to be of average quality unless otherwise stated). Selling conditions may also involve a herd sell-out or reputation cattle.”

Buying bred replacements also impacts value.

“In November 2022, heifers bred to calve in spring 2023 sold at 1.71 times the value of 500-600 pound heifers,” Schulz says. “This is the lowest this ratio has been in the last four Novembers. The ratio can spike during expansion years. Given where bred heifer values are currently at, and where they could be going, they may be presently undervalued a bit.”