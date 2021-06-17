Chinese pork market likely to be more volatile in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — China is still by far the biggest piece in the pork export puzzle, but it isn’t the only one, according to experts who spoke at the Work Pork Expo here June 10.

Calling it “a really interesting time,” Rupert Claxton, meat director for Gira International, said the world meat market is experiencing a bit of upheaval at the moment. COVID-19 is still a factor and the gradual ending of COVID restrictions are connected.

But there is also the question of the continued presence of African swine fever, not only in China but also in Poland and in some wild hogs in Germany. Throw in some confusion about trade negotiations and the future of the World Trade Organization, add a dash of Brexit craziness, and you have a spicy brew of trade stew.

In 2018 the United States exported about the same amount of pork to China and Japan. Then the Chinese market took off, and now the U.S. exports three to four times as much pork to China as to Japan (although Japan remains an important market). Part of that was driven by the discovery of African swine fever in China.

Chinese buying was the fundamental driver behind the jump in pork prices last year.

This rising grain prices have meant higher feed prices and that is the No. 1 concern for most U.S. pork producers, Claxton says.

What’s more, the Chinese market is likely to be pretty volatile in the next year, according to Joel Haggard, senior vice president of the Asia Pacific Region for the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

China still has the goal of self-sufficiency, Haggard says, although that is probably an unrealistic goal. The Chinese are building huge, vertically integrated pork operations. One such facility holds 84,000 sows and includes a packing facility and other needs on site. But Haggard says China is not as good at building and operating medium-sized facilities and those would be necessary in the long run.