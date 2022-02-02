Cold storage stocks shrink in latest USDA report

Red meat numbers were down 6% in last week’s USDA Cold Storage report.

Beef numbers were down 6% and pork supplies down 4%, according to year-end data from USDA and an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

Lamb supplies were down 11% from a year ago.

Beef cuts in cold storage up were up 8%, but that was not enough to make up for the 7% drop in boneless frozen beef supplies, the LMIC says.

Most pork cuts saw a jump in stocks. Hams, bellies, and bone-in loins had the largest stockpiles compared to 2020, with bone-in loins up 35% and bone-in hams up 66%. Bone-in loins increased 35%, while bone-in hams were up 66%. Boneless hams added another 5%, while bellies increased 29%. Other cuts that added volume were trimmings and butts.

Variety meats, unclassified, and other pork were among the lowest supplies compared to their respective categories in the prior year. Ribs were also below a year ago, and so were boneless loins.

Turkey numbers were down 23%, with chicken down 14%. Chicken breasts were down 40%.

On the dairy side, cheese stocks were up 3% from a year ago, while butter numbers were down 25%.

Feeder pig prices have been strong as 2022 kicks off, with January weaned pig (10 to 12 pounds) prices reaching over $64 per head last week, one of the strongest levels in eight years, according to the LMIC.

“During 2014, early weaned feeder pig prices peaked just above $70 per head in late-March and early-April, then followed a more seasonal pattern for the year,” the LMIC says.