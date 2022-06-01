Cull cow, bull prices remain market highlight

Prices continue to be high for culled cows and bulls.

“The highlight in prices for cow-calf producers is the slaughter cow and bull market,” says Andrew Griffith, Extension ag economist with the University of Tennessee. “The price of these animals has outperformed expectations for several months and will likely continue to do so for several more months.”

He says this is helping to offset lower feeder cattle prices. Griffith says the market usually softens seasonally heading into summer, although prices did not meet expectations over the spring.

“Cattle markets are certainly in a precarious situation as inflation rages out of control for most goods and input costs continue to escalate,” he says in his weekly market outlook.

“However, cattle prices are not experiencing any similar type of price escalation. This leaves cattle producers between a rock and a hard place as they attempt to manage through under-performing markets in hope of higher prices the next few years.”

There is reason for some optimism, Griffith says.

“The fundamentals in the cattle market certainly point to higher cattle prices in coming months and years,” he says. “The breeding herd continues to decline, which means fewer calves this year and in futures years. Thus, higher prices should be expected.

“Additionally, if conditions change in such a manner for cattle producers to begin rebuilding the cattle herd then that will lead to fewer heifers heading to the feedlot, which will also support calf and feeder cattle prices. Timing will be important.”

Griffith says a wide gap remains for prices of southern and northern cattle, with prices in the northern part of the U.S. running $2 per hundredweight higher.

“This difference is largely due to the expectation of how the cattle will grade,” he says. “There will continue to be an ample supply of cattle for harvest the next few months, but there will soon come a time when market-ready supplies will dwindle and packers will have to compete for animals to hang on the rail. How quickly this situation presents itself is not known, but it will be sooner rather than later.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.