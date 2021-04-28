Demand for pork drives strong prices for summer

Demand for U.S. pork continues to be strong, and that should bode fairly well for prices over the course of the next few months.

Scott Brown, Extension ag economist with the University of Missouri, says that demand comes as the hog industry works through historically high inventory numbers.

“Sow numbers are dropping, but I question how long that will last,” he says, adding higher prices generally tempt producers into maintaining or increasing breeding herd numbers.

Brown spoke during a National Pork Board webinar April 16.

Forecasts suggest that lean hog prices should average in the $75 per hundredweight range in the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter prices will be in the $71 range, with fourth quarter prices tumbling into the high-$50s.

“There is some downside risk involved with hog prices,” Brown says. “We could see extremely high prices, but we could also see frequent price reductions, too.”

The USDA’s latest Hogs and Pigs report indicated a 6% jump in numbers in the second quarter, but Brown says given the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the industry a year ago, it’s difficult to compare.

The report also indicated sow numbers were declining in Iowa, Missouri and North Carolina, but Brown remains skeptical.

“When I look out my window, I don’t think I see 40,000 fewer sows,” he says.

Brown says pork exports should remain solid in 2021, although there is much uncertainty when it comes to China and the rebuilding of that nation’s sow herd.