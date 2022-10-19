Drought, feed costs negatively impact cattle market

The combination of drought and high feed costs continue to impact the cattle market.

“These conditions are simply compounding the seasonal price tendency of freshly weaned calves, which is declining prices,” Andrew Griffith, Extension ag economist with the University of Tennessee, writes in his weekly market outlook. “Market participants have watched feeder cattle futures prices decline for two months since they reached their apex in August. However, most market participants will remember that the August peak prices were similar to the previous contract highs that occurred in February just prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Thus, the market peaked in February and then spent the next three months in a downward spiral.”

Griffith says over that time frame, most feeder contracts have recouped those losses over the past 3 months. But he says “the market has now spent the last two months losing $15 per hundredweight and uncertainty continues to own the market.

“The simple fact remains that short-run price projections are extremely difficult to make, but the longer-run projections are much easier in that the market is set up to push prices higher.”

Timing will be everything as prices increase.

“This is where producers can either choose to take a risk that could really pay off or make a producer pay out as it relates to owning cattle,” Griffith says. “Otherwise, producers can do nothing, which is a decision in itself.”

He says slaughter cow prices are declining, adding the next window of opportunity will take place in 2023.

“The salvage value of these animals is declining rapidly,” he says. “Producers have been encouraged to market these animals for several months. The next window of opportunity is next year.”

On the fed cattle side, small gains were made last week, Griffith says.

“The higher prices this week are just a continuation of a market that has been increasing since October a year ago,” he says. “Simply considering the October 2022 live cattle contract, prices were trading in the low $130s one year ago. They escalated to the mid $140s by February before declining back to the upper $130s in May.