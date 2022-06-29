Dry weather cuts into cattle feedlot numbers

Drought in major cattle-producing areas is starting to take a toll on feedlot numbers.

Last weeks’ USDA Cattle on Feed report showed May placements and marketings were lower than expected, with 11.846 million head on feed as of June 1.

More lighter calves were placed than a year ago, with a 4% increase in calves placed that weighed less than 600 pounds, while placements of calves weighing between 600 and 699 pounds were up 6% from a year ago.

Conversely, placements were up across the board for cattle weighing more than 700 pounds.

Lightweight placements were up in Texas and Nebraska, reflecting the drought situation in those states.

“Texas usually has a large placement month in May and has been one of the focal points of this year’s dry weather,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said in an analysis. “Under 600-pound placements increased in Texas by 10,000 head, while the other three reporting states were unchanged with a year ago. Nebraska and Texas placed 5,000 head more a piece in the 600-699 category.

Marketings were also smaller than anticipated

“Colorado and Kansas were the few states showing significantly larger marketings,” the LMIC said. “Increased imports of slaughter cattle from Canada, which does include cows, was up 70% in May over a year ago and explains the divergence between marketings and daily fed slaughter.”

Cold storage numbers saw a 20% jump in May, with total stocks coming in at 1.1 billion pounds.

Beef stocks were up 25% from a year ago, with boneless beef stocks up 22% and beef cuts up 54% from a year ago.

“Typically, beef stocks will move lower during the summer months to levels below 450 million pounds as demand increases during the grilling season,” the LMIC said. “This year stocks have been above 500 million pounds every month, which is a counter seasonal move and may be an indication that higher-priced beef may be limiting consumer purchases.”

Pork stocks were up 17% from a year ago, with hams and ribs accounting for 44% of pork’s cold storage inventory.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.