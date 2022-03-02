Feeder pig prices continue seasonal rise

Feeder pig prices continue to climb.

The 10-12 pound price has increased by 43% since the start of 2022, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

Feeder pig prices tend to move upward seasonally early in the year, then drop over the summer months. Prices started the year at $58.23 per head, and reached $83.29 in mid-February — the highest price on record dating back to 2012, according to the LMIC.

The price for 40-pound feeder pigs has also spiked, topping $122 per head toward the end of February. This represents a 48.3% increase since the start of the year.

“Although the current price is still below the record level of $139.14 per head set in April 2014, the seasonal trend typically continues to move higher through March,” the LMIC says in its analysis. “The potential for feeder pig prices to continue moving higher in the near term is likely as the Dec. 1 Hogs and Pigs report noted farrowing intentions to be around 3 million head for the December-February and March-May periods, about even with the prior year.”

Sow slaughter has been below year-ago numbers, but is in line with the five-year average for most of the December-February time frame.

“One economic factor producers consider when making their production decisions are sow prices,” the LMIC says. “The negotiated sow purchase price for 450-499 pound sows has turned upward in recent weeks, increasing from a recent low of $42.58 per cwt to $69.10 last week. Last year 450-499 pound sow prices peaked in the $80-$90 per cwt range twice and 2014 was the only other time prices were higher.