Global demand for beef soars while pork takes hit

Beef export values topped the $1 billion mark once again in April.

This is the third time that figure has been surpassed this year, according to an analysis from the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

“Global demand for U.S. beef continues to overcome enormous obstacles, from inflationary pressure to logistical challenges to the recent lockdowns in some of China’s major metropolitan areas,” says USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom.

“Most encouraging is that even as beef exports climb to unprecedented levels in our largest Asian markets, demand is strengthening in other regions as well, fueled by a strong rebound in the food service sector.”

Beef exports in April were up 3% from a year ago and the fifth largest on record. Export values were up 33% from a year ago, reaching $1.05 billion. Record amounts of beef were sent to Taiwan and the Philippines in April, according to the USMEF.

For January through April, beef exports increased 5% from a year ago to 478,260 mt, valued at $4.05 billion (up 38%). For South Korea, the leading value destination for U.S. beef, export value already topped $1 billion, increasing nearly 50% from a year ago.

Halstrom added that recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China could impact May and early June export figures. High inflation will also tap into discretionary income spending, he says.

April pork exports were 212,876 mt, down 21% from the large volume reported a year ago. Export value was $600.6 million, down 20%.

The USMEF says exports to Mexico remained strong in April and are running well ahead of last year’s record pace. April exports also increased to Japan, Honduras and Colombia and exports to the Dominican Republic reached a new record.

Through April, pork exports fell 20% from a year ago to 842,804 mt, valued at $2.31 billion (down 18%).

“The sharp decline in China’s demand for imported pork continues to weigh heavily on the year-over-year results for U.S. exports, and the COVID lockdowns dampened demand even further by limiting consumer spending and slowing activity in the wholesale market and the meat processing sector,” Halstrom said.

“We do expect exports to China to regain some momentum in the fourth quarter of this year – certainly not back to the peak volumes of 2020, but improving over current levels.”

