Hog numbers, pork production continue to slide

Declining hog slaughter and pork production this summer should come as no surprise to anyone.

Numbers generally fall seasonally due to the impact hot weather has on pigs, says economist Len Steiner and associates in the Daily Livestock Report Aug. 1.

“USDA estimated total pork production last week at 486.5 million pounds, about 0.8% higher than a year ago but well below the 500 million-plus pounds a week that was coming to market in May and first half of June,” they said. “Indeed, even that number may be inflated by about 2 million pounds as we think hog carcass weights estimated by USDA are about a pound too heavy.”

The June Hogs and Pigs report forecast the current and upcoming numbers, Steiner and associates said.

“In that report, USDA noted the supply of hogs weighing over 180 pounds was estimated to be 0.8% lower than the previous year,” they said. “We estimate that slaughter during the weeks when those hogs came to market was 0.5% lower.

“We don’t know the split between producer and packer hogs but our guess is that producers managed to get ahead in their marketings during June.”

More information will be coming in the weeks ahead.

“As we look towards the next 6-8 weeks, it is important to remember that supply will not remain static,” Steiner and associates said. “Last year, weekly hog slaughter in the first week of August was 2.327 million head, so we would expect this week’s slaughter to be about 16,000 to 20,000 head less than last year.

“Weekly slaughter in the following three weeks last year climbed over 2.4 million head and this suggests that we will see a notable improvement in supply availability as this month progresses.”

Slaughter weights also need to be closely monitored.

“If slaughter remains low, it could be because the USDA survey overestimated supply and so far that has not been the case, or producers start to fall behind in marketings and this then shows up in the weight of hogs coming to market,” they said.

“Weather will be an important consideration. If hogs are not gaining then producers are not as much under the gun to move their inventory, at least in the very near term.”