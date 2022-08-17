Hog prices surpass 2021, beef at record pace

Hog prices continue to be strong.

Last week, prices surpassed the 2021 high of $115.89 per hundredweight, climbing more than $118/cwt.

While the results are similar to 2021’s market, the path to get there has been different.

“The strength in the hog market hasn’t been as clear cut as last year’s nearly undeterred run of 24 straight weeks of week over week gains,” according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center. “This year the path toward these new heights has been meandering, as net hog prices spent 13 weeks within $2 of plus or minus $100 per cwt. before climbing in June.”

Market hog inventories seem fairly current, while dressed weights remain low.

“Typical seasonal peaks for hog prices fall toward the end of June, and normally hog prices would decline heading into fall,” the LMIC said. “Underpinning hog prices has been a late-season bump in the pork cutout value, which averaged $127.50 per cwt. last week.

Hog prices are likely going to be down seasonally in the coming months.

“Hog slaughter is usually the largest in the fourth quarter, which usually keeps hog prices in check. However, this year supplies will be tighter than last year,” the LMIC says.

“We forecast hog slaughter to be down 1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2021 levels, and with base hog prices to average close to $90 per cwt., about 13% higher than last year. Annually, hog slaughter is expected to decline 2% from 2021 levels, and production to decline 1.5% on slightly heavier dressed weights.”

Beef exports continue to strengthen, setting a record pace over the first half of 2022.

That figure is at nearly 1.8 billion pounds, up 7.4% from a year ago, according to the LMIC.

Beef exports to China are up 36%, with exports to South Korea up 4%.

Pork exports through the first six months of the year totaled nearly 3.2 billion pounds, down 17.7% from the same period a year ago, according to the LMIC.

Mexico is the top buyer of U.S. pork, with exports up 27.2% from a year ago.