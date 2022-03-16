Margins strong for cattle feeders in February

Margins remained strong for cattle feeders in February.

Those margins came in at just under $100 per steer, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

“Cattle feeders have seen positive returns for the better part of the last 12 months with gains surging to $200 per head in the fourth quarter of last year,” the LMIC says. “Returns faded in the last two months due to increasing total costs.

“Feeder steers were 13% higher at the time of purchase compared to those that came out in November when closeouts were in the black $200 per head. Feed costs have also continued to rise and are expected to do so for the coming months with ongoing concerns in the grain space related to the Ukraine and Russia conflict.”

Costs were up 7% for November closeouts, and the LMIC says feed costs could top last year’s numbers due partially to the conflict in the Ukraine.

“This will likely erode some profitability,” the LMIC says. “However, closeouts through the next couple of months had lower feeder cattle input costs at the time of placement, which should offset some of the rising feed costs for the next four months.”

Feedlot placements for January were higher than a year ago for the under 600 pounds and the 600-699 pounds categories.

“Our assessment is that some of the price increase is linked to the availability of feeder cattle supplies after so many months of strong placements,” the LMIC says. “Additionally, feedlots are flush with cash from the last couple of months of closeouts, and even though it does not appear that these expensive lightweight cattle will be profitable, cattle feeders may be using them for other strategies such as keeping pens full to maintain cash flow.”