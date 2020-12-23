Optimism around COVID could boost meat markets

Beef and pork processors performed better than expected through the fall.

Recent data has been above initial estimates, say economist Len Steiner and his associates in the Daily Livestock Report.

Steiner says hog slaughter is likely going to be in the 2.776 million head range for the week ending Dec. 11, with cattle slaughter in the 665,000 head range.

Optimism surrounding declining cases of COVID-19 in some areas could also provide boosts in the meat markets.

“Many national headlines are focused on rising COVID cases around the country, but we found it quite positive and hopeful that the number of cases in counties were beef and pork plants are located are now seeing a decline in the number of new cases,” Steiner and associates said.

“According to our analysis, 19 of the top 20 beef packing plants were in counties that had fewer COVID cases than two weeks ago. And 11 of the top 20 pork packing plants were in counties with declining COVID cases. This does not mean COVID is not an issue in these areas, but it is a positive sign for the workers that work there and the producers that rely on these plants.”

Choice beef cutout values have declined recently, which Steiner and associates said was to be expected, given the rapid hike in prices in early November.

“The increase did not exactly follow the same trajectory as the previous year, but the peak in the cutout was rather similar to what it was in 2019,” they said. “The decline also mirrored last year’s path as well.”