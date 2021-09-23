Packer margins set to narrow as supply tightens

Packer margins are strong and getting stronger, but those numbers will likely tighten up some in 2022.

Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University, says margins are big for packers at the moment, but adds focusing only on the gross margin can be misleading.

He says a gross margin is the difference between revenue received and some expenses paid by a participant in the marketing system.

“For example, a packer’s gross margin, on a per-head-slaughtered basis, represents the value of the carcass plus the value of the byproducts less the value of the animal,” Schulz says. “Data is not readily available on fixed or operating costs such as wages, salaries, administrative expenses, transportation, utilities, insurance, etc., to calculate a net margin.

“Even if such data were available, it would be plant and/or firm specific. As such, the net margin would vary within the industry.”

Just like with other ag sectors, the cost of production has increased for packers.

“Other costs have increased for protein production, including things like labor and building maintenance,” he says. “Costs have gone up for everyone, including packers.”

More integrated production is also boosting packer margins.

“When you own the hogs you’re processing, your margin is going to be stronger,” he says.

He says byproduct values are increasing, and those values help boost packer margins.

“We are seeing some of the highest prices since 2014, and that adds to the margin,” Schulz says. “It does take more time to process those byproducts, so that increases the cost to the packer.”