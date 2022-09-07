Pork continues to decline after summer rally

After a midsummer rally, pork cutout values continue their seasonal decline.

Those prices peaked at $127.50 per hundredweight at the end of July. That value had decreased by nearly $7 by the end of August, according to an analysis by the Livestock Marketing Information Council.

“Strength in the pork cutout value has been driven primarily by the ham and picnic primal values,” the LMIC said. “The ham primal value started the year at $57.95/cwt., and since that point the value has been on a tremendous rise, more than doubling to the peak value of $117.21 at the end of July.

“In recent weeks, the ham value has fallen about $5/cwt. but remains 41% or 33 cents above last year. The picnic primal value bottomed at about $50 per cwt in March then steadily rose 85% or 42 cents to a peak value of $90.50 two weeks ago.”

Picnic primal values have been below $90 recently, but still well above the 5-year average of $50 to $60.

“Since March, the loin primal value has fluctuated, ranging from about $98-$108 and providing marginal support for the cutout,” the LMIC said.

Prices at the retail level remained strong in July.

“Retail pork prices continue to remain elevated with July setting another record at $4.94 per pound, up 7.4% or 34 cents from last year,” the LMIC said. “During the first seven months of the year, the retail pork price has averaged over $4.85 per pound, a $0.53 increase from the same period in 2021.

“Since June 2020, the strength of retail pork prices has been tremendous with a new monthly record price being set 14 times. During the summer of 2022, bacon, chops, and hams each set record retail price levels.”

The USDA’s Cold Storage report indicated red meat stocks of 1.1 billion pounds in July, up 23.1% or 200 million pounds over last year.

The LMIC said beef in cold storage was 510.8 million pounds, up 27.4% from last year driven by increases of 81.8% and 23.1%, respectively, in both beef cuts and boneless beef.

Pork amounts were also on the rise in July, jumping by 20% from a year ago.