Pork cutout values trend down for the season

Pork cutout values continue their seasonal decline.

After reaching a peak price of $127.50 per hundredweight in July, prices fell to just over $90 last week, down 29% from its peak and the lowest weekly value since January.

“Compared to a year ago the weekly pork cutout value has been tracking about 4% higher and 22% above the five-year average,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center wrote in an analysis.

“The typical seasonal pattern for the pork cutout value is to remain fairly level through December before starting an upward trend after the start of the new year.”

Most of the price support over the past two months has come from hams and primal cuts, with the ham primal reaching a value of nearly $118 per hundredweight in early August. This represented the highest ham value since October 2014.

“Since the peak value, the ham primal has moved seasonally lower to last week’s value of $97.67 marking the lowest value in three months,” the LMIC said. “Over the last two months the picnic primal value has been performing well, with weekly prices tracking fairly level and a weekly average just above $80 per cwt. As this time last year, the picnic was moving lower and below the $80 per cwt. mark with a weekly average of $71 per cwt.”

Prices for other cuts such as bellies, butts, loins and ribs have helped bring down values.

“The last four weeks have seen the butt primal value track nearly even with a year ago averaging $98 per hundredweight,” the LMIC said. “Since August, the rib primal value has essentially been below last year’s levels, and last week the value was $118.24 per cwt., the lowest since July 2020.

“Since April, weekly loin primal values have been tracking below a year earlier, but last week the loin primal was about level with a year earlier at $81.37 per cwt. Most of the second half of this year has seen the belly primal value remain below 2021 levels and last week’s value of $106.76 per cwt. was the lowest so far for 2022 and the lowest since January 2021.”