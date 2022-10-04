‘Reason for optimism’ about seasonal hog prices

Hog numbers as of Sept. 1 were down from a year ago, according to last week’s USDA Hogs and Pigs report. The data shows the inventory of all hogs and pigs at 73.8 million head, up about 1.8% from last quarter but down 1.4% from last year.

“The lower than anticipated inventory basically reflects that market hog and breeding herd inventories, respectively, are 1.5% and 0.6% lower than a year ago, compared to average pre-report expectations of 0.5% (range of -1.0% to +0.5%) and 0.8% (range of 0.5% to 1.3%) lower,” Jason Franken with Western Illinois University wrote in an Oct. 3 farmdoc daily column.

The drop in lighter pigs is a reflection from the June-August pig crop being 1% below last year — just below the range of pre-report expectations, he said.

“With annual averages of 11.03 and 11.06 pigs per litter in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the number remains on pace with the upward trend observed over the last decade,” Franken said. “The smaller pig crop should imply a similarly smaller slaughter this winter.

“Farrowing intentions for the fall and winter, respectively, are down 2.5% and 0.6% from the prior year, which suggests that slaughter levels in subsequent periods aren’t in danger of getting much above year ago levels.”

He said the amount of pork in cold storage has rebounded, although those numbers still have not returned to average pre-pandemic levels.

“USDA forecasts U.S. per capita pork consumption at 51.3 pounds per person in 2022, with the number rising to 52.2 pounds in 2023, which would be the first time its exceeded 52 pounds per person since COVID-19,” Franken said. “Hence, domestic demand appears to be steady to higher.”

July pork exports were down about 5% from a year ago, he said.

“All-in-all, there is reason for optimism about hog prices,” Franken said. “In general, hog prices tend to be higher in the second and third quarters, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters. Consistent with that pattern, prices are forecast to drop to an average of $92.85/cwt for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a balancing of expectations for both lower supplies and exports for the near-term.