Record high cattle on feed in May report

Last week’s USDA Cattle on Feed report indicated record high numbers on May 1.

The report estimated 11.967 million head on feed in feedlots with an inventory of 1,000 head more. Placements were down less than 1%, while marketings were down 2.3%.

Concerns about drought drove pre-market estimates that were mostly accurate, according to economist Len Steiner and associates.

“Drought-related placements were one of the signals analysts were looking for, and the under-700-pound category showed only a net change of plus 5,000 head compared to a year ago in the two lighter placement categories,” they wrote in the Daily Livestock Report May 23.

“The heavier of the two, 600-699 pound placements, did have the largest gain across all categories, up 20,000 head. The individual states of Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska were up 5,000 head apiece.”

Cattle on feed over 120 days topped 4.5 million head for the third consecutive month.

“In 2020, cattle on feed over 120 days was over 4.5 million head for only three months — May, June, and July,” Steiner and associates said. “The following year March, April and June saw numbers that high. In both the previous years at least one of those months was over 4.7 million, a phenomenon we have yet to see in 2022.”

June live cattle contract prices have been down between 3 and 11% from first quarter averages over the past two years.

“May 2022 closes for the June cattle so far have averaged $133.48 per hundredweight, about 3.5% under the first-quarter average. Cash cattle prices have remained firm despite these large numbers on feed,” Steiner and associates said.

“The second quarter daily averages for the 5-area live steer price is over $140 per hundredweight so far. The cash price seems unlikely to hold into June as the cutout hasn’t put in much of a seasonal rally. Packers have continued to pay high prices, which appears to be mostly coming out of the packer margin at this point in time.”

They said despite higher grain prices, margins in the feedlot have stayed positive. Steer price increases are outpacing early feed cost increases at the moment.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.