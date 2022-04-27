Report: Cold storage supplies generally improve

Cold storage supplies are getting better, but figures are still below the five-year average.

“The situation varies greatly by protein, and even for specific products, so it is important to look at the report details rather than the broader numbers,” write economist Len Steiner and associates in the Daily Livestock Report April 25.

“Total supply of beef, pork, chicken and turkey in cold storage at the end of March was 2.110 billion pounds, 4.2% higher than a year ago but still 8% lower than the five-year average. Inventory increased 1.1% from the previous month compared to an average 0.6% draw down in the past five years.”

Beef supply estimates April 1 were 536.9 million pounds, 11.2% higher than a year ago and 13.5% above the five-year average.

“This was the highest end of March beef inventory on record, driven in large part by more beef cuts in cold storage,” Steiner and associates said.

The report indicated the inventory of beef cuts was up 6% from the previous month.

“We think some of this may be demand related, but also a slowdown in export shipments and inventory building ahead of possible price inflation during May and June,” Steiner and associates said. “The increase will help temper beef price inflation once summer grilling demand gets underway.”

Boneless beef numbers were up, quite likely the result of higher cow slaughter numbers.

Historically speaking, pork supplies remain lighter, although there was a bump in March.

“Some of the strength in price, especially for items such as trim and hams, may have to do with processors looking to build some inventory ahead of anticipated tight supplies in the spring and summer,” Steiner and associates said.

Cold storage pork numbers totaled 487.2 million pounds, an 8% jump from a year ago.

“Inventories increased 1.5% from the previous month when normally they decline in March,” Steiner and associates said. “The later Easter this year likely contributed to this as well. Total inventory of hams in cold storage was 74.1 million pounds, 21.8% higher than a year ago but 15.7% lower than the five year average.

“Inventories declined 12% from the previous month, but again the late Easter this year contributed to the lower-than-normal draw-down in stocks. End users remain concerned about belly prices in the summer and have been pressing hard to build some inventory.”

