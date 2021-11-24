Strong run of slaughter cows pressures prices

Larger supplies of cattle continue to pressure prices seasonally.

“Cattle prices are determined by supply and demand for cattle, and these fundamental forces vary by class of cattle throughout the year,” Andrew Griffith, Extension ag economist with the University of Tennessee, writes in his weekly market outlook. “Supply tends to be the dominating factor this time of year as the number of freshly weaned calves and slaughter cows is typically highest in the fourth quarter.

“The strong run of lightweight calves and slaughter cows the past several weeks has pressured prices for these classes of cattle, but prices have not faltered as much as the seasonal tendency would predict.”

He says calves born in the spring are generally sold by early December, as are cull cows, meaning prices for calves and culled cows should start to increase seasonally as supplies begin to decrease.

“Producers who still need to market some of these animals may want to wait a few more weeks as prices are expected to increase in December with further increases in January,” he says. “This does not mean these cattle will not be a good purchase for those looking to purchase cattle. It simply means prices will be a little higher for those looking to grow calves over the winter.”

Griffith says the outlook is very good for cattle prices in 2022 and beyond, although input costs are on the rise.

“The longer term outlook is for prices of cattle to continue increasing as there is an expectation of a bull market the next two to three years,” he says. “However, the higher cattle price expectation in 2022 may not be able to overcome higher input costs for feed, fuel and fertilizer.”