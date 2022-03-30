U.S. beef exports continue ‘remarkable run’

Beef exports continue to soar in 2022 after setting records in 2021.

The most recent report indicates U.S. beef exports were up 13% in January, while total export values reached $1.03 billion, an increase of a whopping 57% from a year ago.

“This is a truly remarkable run for U.S. beef exports, and the momentum is not limited to our large Asian markets,” says U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “Regions such as Central America and the Caribbean contributed significantly to January export growth, and export value made strong gains in the Middle East.”

This is the third-highest export value total on record, according to an analysis from the USMEF.

Export value to South Korea set a new record — topping $300 million — and strong year-over-year increases were achieved in China/Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, the Caribbean and Central America.

Pork exports were down again in January, falling by 16% from 2021 numbers. Export value was down 14% from a year ago.

As expected, the continued rebound in China’s pork production has slowed demand for U.S. pork, but Halstrom also noted the impact of additional headwinds.

“We have spoken often over the past year about port congestion and other logistical challenges, and shipping costs are heavily impacting the U.S. pork industry’s ability to serve certain markets,” he said. “Australia, for example, has been a very reliable destination for U.S. hams for further processing, but shipping raw material to Oceania is becoming cost-prohibitive.