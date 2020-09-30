Most analysts viewed last week’s USDA Hogs and Pigs report as bearish, with inventory numbers still slightly higher than a year ago.
Total numbers were up 1% from 2019, but were down 1% from June 1, 2020. Breeding herd numbers were down 2% from a year ago, but were up slightly from the previous quarter.
Market hog numbers were up 1% from a year ago, but down 1% from the last quarter. The June-August 2020 pig crop, at 35.1 million head, was down 3% from 2019. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.18 million head, down 3% from a year ago. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.04 for the June-August period, compared to 11.11 last year.
“The report was a bit on the bearish side and the market opened lower today,” writes economist Len Steiner and associates in the Daily Livestock Report Sept. 25. “The only exception being October, which continues to be anchored by higher prices for hogs in the cash market and robust wholesale pork values.”
Some analysts do not believe USDA’s numbers are accurate, Steiner and associates said.
“The supply of hogs in the plus-180 lb. category was 1.3 million head or 9.8% higher than a year ago. In a normal year many of these hogs would have been slaughtered in September, and yet September weekly slaughter is about 1% lower than a year ago,” they said. “Packers are paying up for hogs in the cash market and weights on producer owned barrows and gilts are about 1% less than last year.
“You cannot blame people for doubling the numbers, but it is also conceivable that producers have been able to take advantage of the seasonal pullback in supplies, hot summer temps and the removal of ractopamine to manage the supply flow.”
Steiner and associates also point to pig crop numbers.
“So there may not be as many hogs behind to get producers desperate enough to lower asking prices in order to schedule hogs for slaughter,” they said. “But fall will be a test as cooler temps and fresh corn usually mean better conversion.”