The rash of action in Washington, D.C., before Christmas included a lot of items that should have affected the markets, but in many cases that just didn’t happen.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration announced it agreed with China on a “phase one” deal that would head off new tariffs that were otherwise scheduled to go into place Dec. 15. A few bits of information about that deal have been released, and both sides are expected to sign on in January or February.
Then the administration and Democrats in the House finally reached a compromise on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, which was approved by the House on Dec. 19.
In addition, lawmakers reached agreement on a year-end spending bill that included an extension of the biodiesel tax credit through the end of 2022.
And finally, on Dec. 19, the EPA released a final rule regarding the Renewable Fuel Standard and refinery hardship credits that was the same as the previously proposed rule, a decision that angered many farm and renewable fuels leaders.
But most of those things didn’t really push the market very far, according to Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines.
The China deal, the USMCA and the biodiesel tax credit should all have been good news, but Roose said the market has learned to be skeptical about anything regarding the China negotiations until they see plenty of details — and those details were mostly lacking last week. The USMCA is good news, but it was factored into the market long ago. The biodiesel tax credit was good news but was offset by the bad news about the EPA rule, which Roose said was an “anchor” on the corn market.
Instead, the market seems more attuned to weather and crop conditions in South America.
Roose said U.S. farmers have about two months to market grain before South American grain hits the world market. And he said there is no shortage of grain in the world despite a poor harvest in many parts of the United States. So now is the time to get some marketing done, with a special emphasis on looking at local opportunities and basis possibilities.
“And don’t forget about risk management for next year,” he said, reminding farmers that they may want to look at marketing parts of both the 2019 and 2020 crops.