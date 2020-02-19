Uncertainty continues to cast a shadow over the grain markets, as issues ranging from coronavirus to the South American harvest to the Chinese trade pact to U.S. crops from last year still in the field all complicate the outlook.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” says Todd Hubbs, an economist at the University of Illinois.
The No. 1 item on the list of concerns at the moment is coronavirus, Hubbs says. There is discussion about whether that complicates the phase one trade deal with China, and there was already some uncertainty about that trade deal.
Still, Hubbs says the more realistic concern is probably the state of the crop in South America, especially for soybeans. By all indications it could be a very large soybean crop in Brazil, which means serious competition for U.S. beans on the world market.
The bottom line for soybeans appears to be more negative than positive, he says. That means it might be a good time to market some old-crop beans and farmers might also want to look at ways they could put a floor under some new crop beans.
“If you see a cash price with a 9 in front of it, you might want to do something,” Hubbs says of the bean market.
The outlook for corn is not quite so gloomy. Hubbs says it feels like the corn market is undervalued and there should be some potential upside, something that is not the case for beans. Perhaps the biggest question mark is the corn crop in South America, especially the second crop. Some of that has been planted late and could be poor, depending on the weather the rest of the growing season.
Still, if there is a 4 in front of a corn price it might be time to market some corn, Hubbs says.
Of course, everyone will be watching the numbers from the USDA outlook conference and from the first expected acreage report at the end of March.