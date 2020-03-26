Fundamentals in the market are starting to “creep back” into the market, Allendale said. Estimates for Tuesday’s Prospective plantings and grain stocks reports are coming out, with Bloomberg’s poll showing corn acreage at 94.1 mln acres, soybeans at 85.0 mln acres and wheat at 45.0 mln. That is in line with the USDA Ag Forum’s guesses, Allendale said.
Stocks are estimated to come in at 8.134 bln bushels for corn, 2.228 bln bushels of beans and 1.430 bln bushels of wheat, Bloomberg estimated. The report comes out on Tuesday.