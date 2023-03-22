People are also reading…
“As the end of the month approaches, attention will focus on acres and quarterly stocks,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A generally mild winter could suggest that feedlots did not use as much corn as the USDA may have estimated. So, a concern is that feed usage will be lighter and quarterly stocks stronger.”
“Corn, soybeans, and wheat futures are trading solidly lower and near their session lows this morning,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets are trading slightly lower with U.S. stocks down and Europe markets mixed. The Federal Reserve will issue its decision on interest rates today. Inflation remains a concern.”