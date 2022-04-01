 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Acreage report reverberates across markets

Acreage report reverberates across markets

The fallout continues over the USDA report Thursday, which indicates soybean acreage will surpass corn acreage for only the third time in history, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Farmers are essentially planning to switch about 3.8 million acres from corn to soybeans this year,” he said. “The switching is very widespread, across the Corn Belt, most of the Plains and the South as well. The big reason, I think, is fertilizer prices.”

Dry conditions persist in the U.S. Southern and Northern Plains, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Global food security faces “serious threats” from a combination of soaring prices, fertilizer shortages and a potential loss of production due to the war in Ukraine, according to Syngenta Group. About 400 million people are dependent on Russia and Ukraine for food due to the countries’ significant role within the global food supply chain, according to Syngenta.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures made an orderly recovery from yesterday’s big drop and finished strong on the close, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The USDA planting intentions report, if correct, could lead to a drop of 450 million bushels of production, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded higher on the rally in the corn market and rebound in crude oil, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Expect choppy trade in the market as traders wait for the release of the USDA report, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Markets should react qui…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets traded lower overnight as weakness in wheat is spilling over, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Corn plantings have been ongoing in…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News