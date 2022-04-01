Acreage report reverberates across markets

The fallout continues over the USDA report Thursday, which indicates soybean acreage will surpass corn acreage for only the third time in history, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Farmers are essentially planning to switch about 3.8 million acres from corn to soybeans this year,” he said. “The switching is very widespread, across the Corn Belt, most of the Plains and the South as well. The big reason, I think, is fertilizer prices.”
Dry conditions persist in the U.S. Southern and Northern Plains, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Global food security faces “serious threats” from a combination of soaring prices, fertilizer shortages and a potential loss of production due to the war in Ukraine, according to Syngenta Group. About 400 million people are dependent on Russia and Ukraine for food due to the countries’ significant role within the global food supply chain, according to Syngenta.