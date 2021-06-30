Acres lower than expected

“The much awaited June 30 report did not disappoint as the market got a fresh shot of volatility at 11 a.m.,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA surprised many of us with lower than anticipated acres in both corn and soybeans, tie that to year on year tighter stocks, and we have a strong outlook for volatile markets going forward.”
In addition to the latest USDA report, traders were continuing to watch weather trends and forecasts. “AM weather maps added rains for US north plains after July 7,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Noon maps took the rains out. We see if end users and Managed funds increase buying after today’s report.”