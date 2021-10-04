 Skip to main content
Ag markets quiet as harvest continues

“The Ag markets were fairly quiet as the farmer continues to reap their corn and soybean crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Increased US/Chinese tensions were in the marketplace to start the week. US dollar turns weaker as the investment community searches for safer ground.”

“Soybean ended lower on lack of new US soybean export sales to China, increase US soybean supply and continued US harvest,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rains in central Brazil and south Argentina and forecast of rains in north Brazil also offered resistance. Slightly better weekly US soybean exports failed to offer support.”

