Ag markets stay quiet

“The ag sector continues to have a quiet week with futures remaining in levels we’ve been at for a while and seen before,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The macro sector has a bit more volatility with the issues that have risen in the middle east and ongoing concern over the Delta variant.”

“Soybeans, soymeal and soyoil ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about China soybean import demand and Asian vegoil demand is offering resistance. China hog futures are lower. There is concern about food demand due to travel restrictions and lockdowns due to virus spread. China feed and crush margins are also lower.”

